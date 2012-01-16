Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Jan 13
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 628 2,381 3,670 1,816 (14,372) India 285 184 250 255 230 Indonesia 16 360 1,153 269 1,274 Japan NA (1,278) (4,766) 1,121 21,712 Korea (24) 324 (780) 412 (7,341) Philippines 129 627 1,153 179 1,327 Taiwan 304 770 1,262 712 (9,680)Thailand (83) 117 632 (12) (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.