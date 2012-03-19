BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 16
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 2,800 8,439 26,611 26,045 (14,372) India 1,147 3,718 8,390 8,460 230 Indonesia 360 438 678 587 1,274 Japan 457 6,213 12,523 14,922 21,712 S.Korea 92 1,081 9,084 9,173 (7,341) Philippines 64 277 1,093 645 1,327 Taiwan 1,020 1,847 5,222 5,165 (9,680)Thailand 117 1,078 2,144 2,016 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years