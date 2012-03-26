BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
(Repeats to fix formatting) Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 23
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 1,061 7,115 28,249 27,105 (14,372) India 424 3,521 9,048 8,884 230 Indonesia 235 625 868 822 1,274 Japan NA 3,181 14,554 14,922 21,712 Korea 200 567 9,698 9,372 (7,341) Philippines (234) (86) 434 411 1,327 Taiwan 27 1,440 5,550 5,192 (9,680) Thailand 409 1,048 2,651 2,424 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.