Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended April 20
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010
Asia ex Japan (1,235) (503) 21,944 26,603 (14,372)
India 93 (19) 7,949 8,864 230
Indonesia (83) 371 822 1,193 1,274
Japan 1,764 1,924 16,570 20,325 21,712
Korea (767) 13 7,536 9,385 (7,341)
Philippines 56 97 258 508 1,327
Taiwan (480) (1,199) 2,745 3,993
(9,680)Thailand (53) 234 2,633 2,658
(183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative
Research
