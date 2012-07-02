Drug maker Sobi eyes sale of Partner Products unit
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 29
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (1,915) (2,379) (11,324) 16,723 (14,372) India 32 36 (480) 8,515 230 Indonesia (48) (349) (719) 270 1,274 Japan 687 (1,407) (2,655) 12,473 21,712 Korea (1,070) (657) (4,031) 5,559 (7,341) Philippines 95 212 552 1,017 1,327 Taiwan (787) (1,201) (5,885) (502) (9,680) Thailand (137) (420) (761) 1,865 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit estimated on Friday a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share offer it will launch on Monday would cost it up to 500 million euros.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.