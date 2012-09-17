Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Sept. 14 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex-Japan 1,467 3,300 12,234 29,739 (14,372) India 454 1,391 4,211 12,642 230 Indonesia 59 (120) 544 881 1,274 Japan 469 96 (1,548) 9,666 21,712 Korea 525 1,384 4,962 11,005 (7,341) Philippines 39 (14) 1,111 1,928 1,327 Taiwan 390 884 1,463 1,192 (9,680) Thailand 0 (226) (56) 2,091 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research