Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Nov. 2 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (569) (1,198) 18,319 37,829 (14,372) India (69) 1,763 7,456 17,985 230 Indonesia (65) 276 1,290 2,083 1,274 Japan (300) 1,827 1,188 10,827 21,712 Korea (217) (1,117) 6,193 12,249 (7,341) Philippines 28 (218) (205) 1,761 1,327 Taiwan (48) (1,206) 4,117 2,175 (9,680) Thailand (198) (697) (532) 1,576 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)