BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
June 24 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 21. FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan (3,449) (9,744) (3,712) 7,179 52,325 India (341) 214 4,911 14,293 24,843 Indonesia (313) (2,173) (1,548) 387 1,785 Japan 488 838 43,347 81,575 35,327 Korea (1,469) (2,564) (6,164) (7,989) 15,214 Philippines (41) (112) 487 1,485 2,341 Taiwan (1,252) (3,385) 575 897 5,589 Thailand (33) (1,723) (1,974) (1,893) 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan; Editing by Anand Basu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.