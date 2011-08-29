Aug 29 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 26

FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)

1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan (3,120) (16,508) (12,209) (12,174) 63,533 India (628) (2,060) 1,020 814 28,840 Indonesia (345) (864) 161 286 2,305 Japan (2,048) (11,436) (6,839) 40,941 37,313 Korea (577) (4,713) (2,968) (5,158) 19,099 Philippines (26) (117) 123 488 1,213 Taiwan (904) (7,651) (9,690) (8,238) 9,402 Thailand (640) (1,103) (855) (366) 2,674

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research Note: Figures in brackets indicate net sales