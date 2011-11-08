Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Nov 8 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Nov 4
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 2,353 6,809 (13,874) (11,505) 63,533 India 629 1,108 (1,649) 1,016 28,840 Indonesia 134 476 (542) 688 2,305 Japan NA 81 (23,440) 27,778 37,313 Korea 527 1,944 (3,267) (4,819) 19,099 Philippines 51 84 (180) 448 1,213 Taiwan 839 2,283 (6,998) (8,678) 9,402 Thailand 173 914 (1,237) (160) 2,674
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.
