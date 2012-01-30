UPDATE 2-Swiss voters soundly reject corporate tax overhaul
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Jan 27
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 3,506 8,164 7,650 8,164 (14,372) India 516 1,431 1,274 1,431 230 Indonesia 120 491 1,212 491 1,274 Japan 2,765 6,519 453 6,519 21,712 Korea 2,758 4,606 2,612 4,606 (7,341) Philippines 150 400 1,330 400 1,327 Taiwan 0 1,249 1,086 1,249 (9,680) Thailand (38) (13) 138 (13) (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund