BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago
(Repeats to fix formatting) Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended July 20
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (872) (1,106) (9,070) 17,533 (14,372) India 320 1,501 1,119 9,983 230 Indonesia (25) 96 (779) 414 1,274 Japan NA 350 (8,190) 12,135 21,712 Korea (331) (1,952) (4,707) 4,678 (7,341) Philippines 214 1,097 1,511 2,020 1,327 Taiwan (1,024) (2,084) (5,792) (1,799) (9,680) Thailand (27) 235 (421) 2,237 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.