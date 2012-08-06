SE Asia Stocks-Tepid ahead of release of Fed minutes

By Christina Martin Feb 21 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam, were subdued on Tuesday due to a lack of global cues ahead of the release of minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a series of speeches by Fed officials this week. The heads of five regional U.S. Fed branches are scheduled to speak this week. In addition, Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell speaks on Wednesday, when minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting are also due. T