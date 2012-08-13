UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 10
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 2,505 3,609 (2,939) 22,014 (14,372) India 527 1,393 2,506 11,056 230 Indonesia 2 355 (484) 795 1,274 Japan (827) (3,323) (9,098) 8,813 21,712 Korea 980 2,026 (1,299) 7,035 (7,341) Philippines 20 180 1,069 1,986 1,327 Taiwan 854 (312) (4,200) (1,088) (9,680) Thailand 122 (34) (531) 2,230 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts