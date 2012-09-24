Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Sept. 21 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 5,279 6,788 16,379 35,018 (14,372) India 1,230 2,479 5,390 13,873 230 Indonesia 856 722 1,419 1,737 1,274 Japan 0 (1,088) (2,119) 9,666 21,712 Korea 1,914 2,297 6,290 12,920 (7,341) Philippines 43 78 1,048 1,971 1,327 Taiwan 1,130 1,266 2,036 2,321 (9,680) Thailand 106 (55) 195 2,197 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research