BRIEF-Bank of America decides to delist from TSE
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Nov. 23 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (218) (1,005) 9,163 37,393 (14,372) India 380 895 7,556 18,950 230 Indonesia (56) (435) 697 1,712 1,274 Japan 1,590 643 1,016 11,769 21,712 Korea (286) (675) 1,168 11,791 (7,341) Philippines 141 230 71 1,963 1,327 Taiwan (242) (490) 678 1,733 (9,680) Thailand (156) (530) (1,008) 1,244 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Tina Kwan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.