BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
Jan 14 Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Jan. 11 FOREIGN INVESTMENT ($MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 1,222 7,406 12,863 1,222 52,325 India 992 3,951 8,272 992 24,843 Indonesia 253 434 107 253 1,785 Japan NA 16,985 25,841 NA 35,327 Korea 176 2,159 1,770 176 15,214 Philippines 117 395 463 117 2,341 Taiwan (617) (261) 1,337 (617) 5,589 Thailand 302 728 914 302 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan; Editing by Anand Basu)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.