BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Feb 1
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 168 3,361 17,857 3,361 52,325 India 887 3,495 10,352 3,495 24,843 Indonesia 142 533 235 533 1,785 Japan 2,189 9,563 34,063 9,563 35,327 Korea (1,193) (1,841) 1,124 (1,841) 15,214 Philippines 69 615 1,195 615 2,341 Taiwan 280 141 3,555 141 5,589 Thailand (17) 417 1,396 417 2,555
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.