Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Feb. 15 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 2,183 6,914 23,650 8,936 52,325 India 1,813 5,580 13,623 7,350 24,843 Indonesia 236 733 1,085 1,068 1,785 Japan NA 8,692 38,837 13,689 35,327 Korea 345 (1,404) 1,514 (1,623) 15,214 Philippines 45 399 1,341 822 2,341 Taiwan 0 1,754 4,830 1,217 5,589 Thailand (254) (148) 1,257 102 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)