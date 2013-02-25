BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Feb. 22
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 1,491 7,234 25,360 10,427 52,325 India 248 4,990 13,491 7,598 24,843 Indonesia 230 906 1,370 1,298 1,785 Japan 1,949 9,889 40,820 17,263 35,327 Korea 692 (282) 2,493 (930) 15,214 Philippines 17 294 1,217 840 2,341 Taiwan 380 1,736 5,453 1,597 5,589 Thailand (77) (409) 1,336 25 2,555
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)
* Senator Investment Group Lp reports a 5.69 percent passive stake in Forest City Realty Trust as of Feb. 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mkGMYU) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing