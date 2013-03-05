UPDATE 1-Rockwell Medical shareholders nominate two directors in proxy fight
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended March 1 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 515 7,582 24,243 10,943 52,325 India 472 4,575 13,592 8,070 24,843 Indonesia 345 1,110 1,711 1,643 1,785 Japan 2,413 10,113 40,152 19,676 35,327 Korea 272 1,183 2,931 (658) 15,214 Philippines (8) 216 1,203 831 2,341 Taiwan (305) 1,151 4,129 1,292 5,589 Thailand (261) (653) 677 (236) 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of grocery-anchored shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas for $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund