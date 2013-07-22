BRIEF-TRS Investments Ltd announces resignation of director
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended July 19
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 1,548 (4,960) (5,559) 2,219 52,325 India (1,155) (2,344) 2,090 11,949 24,843 Indonesia 46 (826) (2,268) (438) 1,785 Japan NA 8,941 26,938 90,515 35,327 Korea 629 (1,118) (4,531) (9,107) 15,214 Philippines 6 29 240 1,513 2,341 Taiwan 1,816 (112) 1,040 784 5,589 Thailand 206 (589) (2,129) (2,483) 2,555
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd Quantitative Research (Tina Kwan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leucadia National Corporation's (Leucadia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Leucadia's wholly-owned subsidiary, Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies), today. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For more information, see 'Fitch Affirms Jefferies a
* TIER REIT INC - WITH APPOINTMENT, BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY EXPAND TO EIGHT DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: