Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 2. FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 1,158 3,224 (5,121) 4,457 52,325 India 41 (1,092) 1,012 11,944 24,843 Indonesia 127 (99) (2,331) (326) 1,785 Japan (520) 9,587 28,334 95,840 35,327 Korea 501 935 (3,003) (8,330) 15,214 Taiwan 600 3,289 815 2,069 5,589 Thailand (66) 106 (1,950) (2,532) 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.