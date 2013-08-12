BRIEF-Seamico Securities signs deal with Absolute Yoga
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 9 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan (296) 3,489 (7,844) 4,161 52,325 India 160 (999) 110 12,105 24,843 Indonesia 244 402 (2,682) (82) 1,785 Japan (207) 5,118 28,155 95,633 35,327 Korea (49) 1,357 (2,409) (8,378) 15,214 Philippines 53 177 277 1,685 2,341 Taiwan (526) 2,575 (1,046) 1,543 5,589 Thailand (179) (22) (2,094) (2,711) 2,555 Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)
* Entered into investment agreement with Absolute Yoga Co., Ltd
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 850 won/share for FY 2016
BERLIN, March 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was in favour of a "timely start to the exit" from the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy, as the central bank gathered for a policy meeting.