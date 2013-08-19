Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended August 16
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan (669) 1,273 (10,637) 3,492 52,325 India 25 181 (600) 12,129 24,843 Indonesia (69) 287 (2,630) (151) 1,785 Japan (1,050) 728 19,962 94,584 35,327 Korea 215 944 (2,210) (8,163) 15,214 Philippines (56) 115 10 1,629 2,341 Taiwan (622) 136 (2,670) 921 5,589 Thailand (162) (390) (2,538) (2,873) 2,555
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Tina Kwan)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.