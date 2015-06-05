* Rupiah sets 17-year low vs dollar for second day
* Peso touches 5-month low; ringgit hits lowest in 7 weeks
* Ringgit hits fresh low vs Sing dollar on data back to 1990
* Most Asia FX set for weekly loss as U.S. yields rise
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 5 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
fresh 17-year low versus the dollar on Friday and most emerging
Asian currencies were on track for weekly losses, dented by a
rise in U.S. bond yields.
The rupiah slipped to as low as 13,295 versus the
dollar, its weakest level since August 1998, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Its drop this week seems to be more a reflection of dollar
buying by onshore players rather than moves by overseas
investors to pull money out of Indonesian assets, said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"The move is led by domestic players. There is no question
that their demand for dollars is strong," Okagawa said.
The rupiah is the worst-performing Asian currency so far
this year, dented by concerns over Indonesia's economic slowdown
and its chronic current account deficit.
The rupiah eased on a mixed day for Asian currencies. While
the Philippine peso hit a five-month low of 45.00
versus the dollar and the Malaysian ringgit set a
seven-week low, the South Korean won and Indian rupee
held firm.
Most Asian currencies were on track for weekly losses,
pressured by a rise in U.S. bond yields, which can reduce the
attractiveness of the higher yields available in emerging Asia.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit an eight-month high of
2.425 percent on Thursday. It has since backed off that high but
was still up around 24 basis points for the week at 2.332
percent.
Besides the move higher in U.S. yields, Asian currencies
have also been hit by disappointing economic data, said Khoon
Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore.
"Export performance continues to disappoint pretty much
across the board," Goh said.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
The ringgit fell to as low as 3.7160 versus the
dollar, its lowest level since April 15.
The ringgit also fell to its lowest level against the
Singapore dollar on Thomson Reuters data going back to 1990,
with the Singapore dollar hitting a high of 2.7560
versus the ringgit.
Analysts said persistent concerns over loss-making state
investment fund 1MDB were weighing on the ringgit.
Malaysia's central bank had said on Wednesday that it has
launched a formal enquiry into 1MDB, and issued a legal
directive for information, to examine whether there had been any
violation of its rules.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0651 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.49 124.37 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.3481 1.3479 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.855 31.062 +0.67
Korean won 1110.40 1113.90 +0.32
Baht 33.72 33.72 +0.00
Peso 44.85 44.82 -0.08
Rupiah 13290.00 13279.00 -0.08
Rupee 63.90 64.00 +0.16
Ringgit 3.7130 3.6965 -0.44
Yuan 6.2077 6.2010 -0.11
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.49 119.66 -3.88
Sing dlr 1.3481 1.3260 -1.64
Taiwan dlr 30.855 31.718 +2.80
Korean won 1110.40 1099.30 -1.00
Baht 33.72 32.90 -2.43
Peso 44.85 44.72 -0.29
Rupiah 13290.00 12380.00 -6.85
Rupee 63.90 63.03 -1.35
Ringgit 3.7130 3.4965 -5.83
Yuan 6.2077 6.2040 -0.06
------------------------------------------------
