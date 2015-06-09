June 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.53 124.50 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3535 1.3531 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.066 31.275 +0.67 Korean won 1118.70 1123.30 +0.41 Baht 33.71 33.82 +0.33 Peso 45.00 45.03 +0.06 Rupiah 13360.00 13374.00 +0.10 Rupee 64.08 64.08 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7520 3.7675 +0.41 Yuan 6.2052 6.2056 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.53 119.66 -3.91 Sing dlr 1.3535 1.3260 -2.03 Taiwan dlr 31.066 31.718 +2.10 Korean won 1118.70 1099.30 -1.73 Baht 33.71 32.90 -2.40 Peso 45.00 44.72 -0.62 Rupiah 13360.00 12380.00 -7.34 Rupee 64.08 63.03 -1.64 Ringgit 3.7520 3.4965 -6.81 Yuan 6.2052 6.2040 -0.02 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)