* Rupiah touches 17-year low, but later turns higher
* Jakarta shares slide more than 3 percent
* Broad retreat in dollar supports Asian currencies
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 9 The Indonesian rupiah touched
a 17-year low versus the dollar on Tuesday as Indonesian shares
tumbled on concerns about the slowing economy, although a broad
pull-back in the dollar helped lend support to Asian currencies.
The rupiah hit a low of 13,384 versus the dollar, its
weakest level since August 1998, during the throes of the Asian
financial crisis, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The drop in the rupiah came on a day when Indonesian shares
tumbled more than 3 percent at one point on concerns
about the slowing economy. Indonesian bonds also fell, with the
10-year Indonesian bond yield rising 10 basis points to 8.619
percent.
The rupiah set a 17-year low for the fourth straight trading
session. It later pared its losses and last traded at 13,315, up
around 0.4 percent on the day, helped by heavy selling of the
dollar by foreign players.
The dollar has risen against the rupiah recently even as the
central bank supplied dollar liquidity to the market, said Andy
Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia
in Singapore.
"Obviously they've been providing USD liquidity in the
market, they are the only ones actually providing dollar
liquidity, to slow the rise in the dollar/IDR," Ji said.
"It's just the fact that there is a lot of demand for U.S.
dollar liquidity in the market," he added.
The rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit are
the worst performing emerging Asian currencies so far this year.
They have both lost about 7 percent year-to-date against the
dollar.
Indonesia's central bank said on Tuesday there is a risk of
a global currency war as the dollar gains strength but the
rupiah will not be involved.
The statement echoes BI Governor Agus Martowardojo, who on
Monday night said he sees a global currency war in the next
three years as the U.S. gradually increases interest rates and
other economies manage their competitive positions.
BI will stand by to guard the rupiah so that its volatility
remains "within acceptable range", Martowardojo said, adding
that in the past the central bank has tried to keep the
fluctuation of the rupiah exchange rate to 10 percent a year.
He also said on Monday that the rupiah is usually at its
weakest at the end of June due to rising domestic dollar demand
as firms pay their foreign-currency liabilities.
SOUTH KOREAN WON
The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,118.9 per
dollar.
Dollar demand from local importers helped limit gains in the
won.
THAI BAHT
The baht edged higher and was last traded near
33.72, up about 0.3 percent on the day.
A focal point for the baht this week is an interest rate
decision by Thailand's central bank at a meeting on Wednesday.
The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its policy interest
rate steady, a Reuters poll showed, after two surprise cuts in a
row to try to lift the sputtering economy.
The recent rate cuts came amid calls by exporters for a
weaker baht to boost competitiveness of Thai shipments, which
account for more than 60 percent of the economy. Exports
contracted in January-April, as they did in 2013 and 2014.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0614 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.24 124.50 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3531 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.117 31.275 +0.51
Korean won 1117.92 1123.30 +0.48
Baht 33.72 33.82 +0.30
Peso 45.04 45.03 -0.03
Rupiah 13315.00 13374.00 +0.44
Rupee 63.94 64.08 +0.23
Ringgit 3.7605 3.7675 +0.19
Yuan 6.2049 6.2056 +0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.24 119.66 -3.69
Sing dlr 1.3524 1.3260 -1.95
Taiwan dlr 31.117 31.718 +1.93
Korean won 1117.92 1099.30 -1.67
Baht 33.72 32.90 -2.43
Peso 45.04 44.72 -0.71
Rupiah 13315.00 12380.00 -7.02
Rupee 63.94 63.03 -1.42
Ringgit 3.7605 3.4965 -7.02
Yuan 6.2049 6.2040 -0.01
