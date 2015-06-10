June 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.35 124.35 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.3522 1.3515 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.098 31.302 +0.66 Korean won 1120.30 1118.90 -0.12 Baht 33.70 33.72 +0.06 Peso 45.04 44.99 -0.10 Rupiah 13325.00 13300.00 -0.19 Rupee 63.92 63.92 -0.00 Ringgit 3.7520 3.7530 +0.03 Yuan 6.2065 6.2057 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.35 119.66 -3.77 Sing dlr 1.3522 1.3260 -1.94 Taiwan dlr 31.098 31.718 +1.99 Korean won 1120.30 1099.30 -1.87 Baht 33.70 32.90 -2.37 Peso 45.04 44.72 -0.70 Rupiah 13325.00 12380.00 -7.09 Rupee 63.92 63.03 -1.40 Ringgit 3.7520 3.4965 -6.81 Yuan 6.2065 6.2040 -0.04 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)