KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 Malaysia's central bank
said on Thursday the current movements of the country's ringgit
currency are affected by both global and domestic developments,
after it slid to nine-year lows this month.
"Global developments would include the investor expectations
relating to monetary policies of major central banks and the
trends in crude oil and gas prices," it said in a statement.
"Domestic factors include concerns about government linked
entities and ratings related issues," it added.
Weak prices for commodities, a key export for Malaysia, have
hurt market sentiment and the ringgit. Concerns for state fund
1MDB, which has been dogged by controversy over debt
of nearly 42 billion Malaysian ringgit ($11.33 billion) and
alleged financial mismanagement, have also weighed on the
currency and Malaysia's credit rating.
The central bank said on June 3 it had launched a formal
enquiry into 1MDB, whose board of advisors is chaired by Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
"The central bank has never been and will not be drawn into
any political agenda but will remain accountable for delivering
its mandates to the people of this country," it said.
The ringgit was up 1.2 percent at 3.71 against the dollar,
recovering slightly from 3.77 on June 8, which was its lowest
level since February 2006. It slumped to 3.80 during the 1998
Asian financial crisis.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1GiqT3R
($1=3.7080 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)