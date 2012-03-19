SINGAPORE, March 19 Asia fuel oil was steady on Monday, as sentiment continues
to improve in the new April pricing month, and further down the product's 12-month forward
curve, as market participants continue to buy into what they perceive as value in the market,
traders said.
More than 250,000 tonnes of the second-month May/June timespread were traded at a higher
price range of $4.00-$4.50 a tonne, up from $1.38 just two sessions ago, while stronger cash
bids were seen for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst cargoes.
Traders said sentiment has improved since the prompt timespread plunged into discount last
week, on the back of a rapid fall that saw the market lose more than 80 percent of its value in
less than two months.
"It would seem that some confidence is returning to the market and that players are
cautiously buying the timespreads back up," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.
"The prompt physical market is still in quite a bad shape, especially when compared to the
strong double-digit premiums of two months ago, but most players believe that the recovery is a
matter of time."
The market had been wrecked by severe demand destruction that resulted from soaring
fixed-price levels.
March's total supply volumes, from the West, the Middle East and the region, are at
record-high levels above 7.5 million tonnes for a second consecutive month, particularly Western
arbitrage parcels at 5.8-5.9 million tonnes.
Middle East supplies were boosted by the first supertanker from Iran since December, lifting
March-arrival volumes to 550,000-600,000 tonnes, steady to 2011's month-average levels despite
tightening Western sanctions.
However, April volumes are expected to be significantly lower, at less than 3 million
tonnes, amid slow tanker-fixing activity in the past month.
The expectation was also reflected by the stronger bids, at premiums of $2.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes for 180-cst and $1.50 for 380-cst, by Vitol, Shell and Brightoil, in the
cash market.
Traders, however, warned that sentiment is still cautious, and any development that can
impact fixed-price levels in the broader market would have negative consequences.
TENDERS/SPOT BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN Close Valid
('000T)
ISSUER
Kuwait/KPC SELL coker 20-22KT April 1-2 (Kuwait) March 12 March 12
gasoil
20-22KT April 20-21
20-22KT May 7-8
India/Essar SELL 380 60KT April 3-5 (Vadinar) March 19 March 20
India/MRPL SELL VGO 40KT May 5-7 (New March 22 March 23
Mangalore)
CASH TRADES
No trades
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst 754.75 5.05 0.67 749.70 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 741.45 5.55 0.75 735.90 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 1.50 0.25 20.00 1.25 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 742.00 3.00 0.41 739.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 0.55 -2.55 -82.26 3.10
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 125.19 1.77 1.43 123.42
180cst M1 752.13 5.25 0.70 746.88
180cst M1/M2 2.50 0.12 5.04 2.38
180cst M2 749.63 5.13 0.69 744.50
Visco M1 12.50 -0.25 -1.96 12.75
Visco M2 12.13 -0.37 -2.96 12.50
380cst M1 739.63 5.50 0.75 734.13
380cst M1/M2 2.13 0.00 0.00 2.13
380cst M2 737.50 5.50 0.75 732.00
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.76 -0.93 15.95 -5.83
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.97 -0.84 16.37 -5.13
East-West M1 38.50 1.00 2.67 37.50
East-West M2 37.75 0.50 1.34 37.25
Barges M1 713.63 4.25 0.60 709.38
Barges M1/M2 1.75 -0.38 -17.84 2.13
Barges M2 711.88 4.63 0.65 707.25
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.67 -1.06 7.26 -14.61
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.70 -1.01 6.88 -14.69
SWAP TRADES Price range Contract Vols
(Curr) Month ('000T)
FO 180 $752.25 Apr 25
FO 180 $752.50 Apr 40
FO 180 $752.75 Apr 25
FO 180 $752.00 Apr 5
FO 180 $752.75 Apr 10
FO 180 $753.00 Apr 15
FO 180 $754.00 Apr 5
FO 180 $750.00 May 5
FO 180 $1.75 Mar/Apr 10
FO 180 $2.25-$2.85 Apr/May 125
FO 180 $4.00-$4.50 May/June 255
FO 180 $4.40-$4.75 June/July 50
FO 180 $4.50 July/Aug 15
FO 180 $12.75-$13.00 Q2/Q3 30
FO 180 $12.25-$13.00 Q3/Q4 135
FO 380 $740.50 Apr 5
FO 380 $740.25 Apr 5
FO 380 $739.25 Apr 10
FO 380 $740.00 Apr 15
FO 380 $739.50 Apr 25
FO 380 $2.25 Apr/May 5
FO 180/380 $12.50 Apr 15
FO E-W $38.50 May 5
NAP $1,072.00 Apr 25
NAP E-W $3.50 Apr 5
