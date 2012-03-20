SINGAPORE, March 20 Asia fuel oil was steady on Tuesday, holding on to gains from last Friday for a second session amid expectations of tight Western inflows for next month at less than 2.5 million tonnes.

The second-month May/June timespread held at around $4 a tonne for a third session, after rising by more than $1 last Friday, on moderate trade volumes of more than 200,000 tonnes for a third session.

"There's a slight correction today, and the prompt contracts are slightly weaker. It's safe to say that the market has moved to a higher range and that fundamentals are that little bit stronger," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.

"But fixed-price levels are still as high as they have been, and demand in the physical market is still poor. The market is still quite tense and players are still bleeding from the big fall."

The market had plunged from a four-month long bull run, which took price levels to multiple record highs until end-January, with its prompt timespread losing more than 80 percent of its value in less than two months.

It dropped to a contango of 50 cents a tonne from a peak of about $13 in backwardation, before recovering to current levels of around $2 at the start of the new April pricing month last Friday.

The fall has largely been precipitated by soaring fixed-price levels, lifted by crude benchmarks that soared to around $125 a barrel just over a month ago, and has held there since.

The rapid fall has also resulted in a drop in tanker-fixing activity, particularly for April-arrival Western arbitrage cargoes, with volumes falling below 2.5 million tonnes, the lowest in more than three years.

The low volumes were also due to players delaying or deferring up to 2 million tonnes of April arrivals into the following month in a bid to mitigate losses for cargoes that were purchased at high premium levels.

In line with reduced market activity, no new tanker bookings were seen on Monday.

TENDERS/SPOT BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWARDEE Valid/PR

('000T) CE ISSUER Indian Oil Corp SELL 380 30 April 2-4 Mitsui unknown

(Chennai) Indian Oil Corp SELL 380 30 April 12-14 March 22 March 23

(Chennai) Indian Oil Corp SELL 180 15 April 10-12 March 26 March 27

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

380 ENOC Mercur 20KT April 4-8 MOPS 380 +$1.00/T

180 PetroChina Vitol 20KT April 4-8 +$2.75/T

380 ENOC Bright 20KT April 15-19 MOPS 380 +$1.00/T

380 Hin Leong Bright 20KT April 4-8 $738.00/T

il FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 752.63 -2.12 -0.28 754.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.55 0.30 13.33 2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 739.00 -2.45 -0.33 741.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.85 -0.65 -43.33 1.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 741.00 -1.00 -0.13 742.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 2.00 1.45 263.64 0.55

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 124.49 -0.70 -0.56 125.19 180cst M1 749.88 -2.25 -0.30 752.13 180cst M1/M2 2.25 -0.25 -10.00 2.50 180cst M2 747.63 -2.00 -0.27 749.63 Visco M1 12.00 -0.50 -4.00 12.50 Visco M2 12.00 -0.13 -1.07 12.13 380cst M1 737.88 -1.75 -0.24 739.63 380cst M1/M2 2.25 0.12 5.63 2.13 380cst M2 735.63 -1.87 -0.25 737.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.64 0.12 -1.78 -6.76 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.87 0.10 -1.68 -5.97 East-West M1 40.00 1.50 3.90 38.50 East-West M2 38.75 1.00 2.65 37.75 Barges M1 709.88 -3.75 -0.53 713.63 Barges M1/M2 1.00 -0.75 -42.86 1.75 Barges M2 708.88 -3.00 -0.42 711.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.43 0.24 -1.53 -15.67 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.47 0.23 -1.46 -15.70 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Jane Baird)