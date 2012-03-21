SINGAPORE, March 21 Asia's fuel oil spot premiums strengthened on Wednesday, with supplies for April set to be lower as imports from the West decline.

Cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades both widened 45 cents to $3.00 and $1.30 a tonne above benchmark Singapore spot prices, according to Reuters data.

The front-month April/May timespread also rose 25 cents to close at $2.50 a tonne, with more than 100,000 tonnes traded.

April-arrival Western arbitrage cargo volumes hovered under 2.5 million tonnes, the lowest in more than three years, as tanker-fixing activity eased in the weak market.

Fuel oil exports from Saudi Arabia may ease slightly as well, as upcoming summer power generation demand may help offset surpluses stemming from refinery maintenance.

Traders have no seen any recent offerings by Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state oil firm, with the oil giant last seen offering to sell 100,000 tonnes of April 1-2 lifting from Ras Tanura two weeks back.

However, demand continued to be dampened by the high price environment, with India's Essar Oil fetching a weaker price for its 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst cargo.

The April 3-5 lifting lot, from Vadinar, was sold to PetroChina at a discount steeper than the previous discount of $15.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on free-on-board (FOB), basis, industry sources said.

In the Middle East, a World Bank loan of $1 billion to Pakistan to boost electricity supply is likely to reduce the country's reliance on imported fuel oil.

The bank said $840 million of the loan will help boost capacity at the Tarbela hydro power project, northwest of Islamabad, by 1,410 megawatts, and shift capacity away from expensive imported fuel oil to low-cost hydropower. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE

('000T) India/Essar PetroChina 380cst 60 April 3-5 Unspecified

(Vadinar)

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction) 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 10-14 $751.00 180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 10-14 MOPS +$3.00 380cst Koch Brighto 25KT April 5-9 $737.50

l CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $750.85 -$1.77 -0.24 $752.63 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $3.00 $0.45 17.65 $2.55 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $737.90 -$1.10 -0.15 $739.00 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.30 $0.45 52.94 $0.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $741.00 $0.00 0.00 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.10 $1.10 55.00 $2.00

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 $124.45 -$0.04 -0.03 $124.49 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $747.75 -$2.13 -0.28 $749.88 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $2.50 $0.25 11.11 $2.25 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $745.25 -$2.38 -0.32 $747.63 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.25 -$0.75 -6.25 $12.00 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $10.63 -$1.37 -11.42 $12.00 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $736.50 -$1.38 -0.19 $737.88 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $1.88 -$0.37 -16.44 $2.25 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $734.63 -$1.00 -0.14 $735.63 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.82 -$0.18 2.71 -$6.64 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.20 -$0.33 5.62 -$5.87 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $41.25 $1.25 3.13 $40.00 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $38.50 -$0.25 -0.65 $38.75 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $706.50 -$3.38 -0.48 $709.88 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.25 -$1.25 -125.00 $1.00 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $706.75 -$2.13 -0.30 $708.88 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.72 -$0.29 1.88 -$15.43 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.76 -$0.29 1.87 -$15.47 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range (Curr) Vols

('000T) 180cst April $747.00-$749.00 80 180cst April/May $2.10-$2.50 115 180cst May/June $3.50-$3.75 95 180cst June/July $3.70-$3.75 45 180cst Q2/Q3 $10.25-$11.00 150 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.25-$11.75 90 380cst April $735.75-$736.75 45 April viscosity $11.50 40 May viscosity $11.25 25 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)