SINGAPORE, March 23 Asia's fuel oil market softened slightly on Friday, amid a
cautious environment as refiners continued to offer supplies into the market and tanking-fixing
activity for May-arrival cargoes grew.
Firm interest was seen for the prompt April/May and May/June timespreads, with more than
100,000 tonnes traded each for the individual contracts.
Despite the brisk activity, the April/May spread closed at $2.88 a tonne, down 13 cents from
the previous session, while May/June was unchanged at $3.75 a tonne by 0830 GMT.
The contracts eased further to trade at a low of $2.75 and $3.50 respectively by 1030 GMT.
Two more new shipping fixtures were seen, with Cargill chartering Northia to ship 145,000
tonnes from Rotterdam around March 26.
Glencore was also seen provisionally booking the British Beech, to move 100,000 tonnes from
the United Kingdom in April.
Indian Oil Corp is expected to sell 30,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst), for April 12-14
lifting from Chennai.
Industry sources said that Japanese trader Petrosummit is likely to get the cargo, roughly
at a discount of $9.00-$10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Essar Oil is also due to award another 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 6-8 loading from
Vadinar, just three days after selling a similar parcel, for April 3-5 lifting from Vadinar, to
PetroChina.
In the low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market, India's Tata Power bought up to 50,000 tonnes of
LSFO for April-June delivery at steep premiums.
"The prompt market for LSFO is pretty tight, most barrels have been placed already," a
trader said.
However, premiums for cargoes into Japan, the main demand driver for cracked LSFO since last
year's March 11 earthquake and tsunami, have been easing as the country heads into spring and
with summer demand some way off.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
('000T)
Tata Power Buy LSFO 25 April (Mumbai) Vitol MOPS
+$190.00
25 May (Mumbai) Vitol MOPS
+$165.00
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
380cst Conoco Unipec 20KT April 18-22 MOPS +$1.50
380cst Chevron Hin 20KT April 12-16 Apr Avg +$2.00
Leong
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $747.40 $0.50 0.07 $746.90 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $3.25 $0.00 0.00 $3.25 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $734.45 $0.30 0.04 $734.15 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $1.80 $0.25 16.13 $1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $738.00 $1.00 0.14 $737.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $3.55 $0.70 24.56 $2.85
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $123.68 $0.28 0.23 $123.40 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $744.13 $0.63 0.08 $743.50 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $2.88 -$0.12 -4.00 $3.00 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $741.25 $0.75 0.10 $740.50 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $11.50 $0.50 4.55 $11.00 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $11.50 $0.62 5.70 $10.88 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $732.63 $0.13 0.02 $732.50 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $2.88 $0.00 0.00 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $729.75 $0.12 0.02 $729.63 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.47 -$0.19 3.03 -$6.28 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.89 -$0.13 2.26 -$5.76 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $43.00 $1.00 2.38 $42.00 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $39.50 $0.50 1.28 $39.00 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $701.13 -$0.37 -0.05 $701.50 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$0.63 -$0.63 N/A $0.00 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $701.75 $0.25 0.04 $701.50 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.72 -$0.24 1.55 -$15.48 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.60 -$0.16 1.04 -$15.44 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T)
180cst April $743.50-$744. 235
5
180cst April/May $2.75-$3.50 130
180cst May/June $3.50-$4.00 165
180cst June/July $3.50-$3.85 25
180cst Q2/Q3 $11.00-$11.50 75
180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75-$12.00 45
380cst April $732.50-$733. 65
0
April viscosity $11.00-$11.75 160
May viscosity $11.25 5
Q2 viscosity $11.25 15
April/May $0.00-$0.25 25
viscosity
May/June $0.00 5
viscosity
May Barges $39.25 20
Q2 Barges $39.00 15
Q4 Barges $37.00 15
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by David Hulmes)