SINGAPORE, March 23 Asia's fuel oil spot
premiums improved on Monday, with 380-centistoke (cst) grade
differential climbing to its highest in four weeks, on
expectations of lower supplies from the West for the coming
month.
Singapore trader Hin Leong was seen placing strong bids of
around a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes for
the 380-cst grade during the physical trading window.
Only one deal was transacted though, with Chevron selling
20,000 tonnes of 380-cst to oil major Shell at a premium of
$2.75 a tonne.
The purchase, however, is unlikely related to the unexpected
shutdown of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at
the oil major's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery
earlier in the day.
Strong interest was also seen in the swap market, with over
300,000 tonnes traded for the front-month April/May timespread.
Despite the heavy volumes, the contract traded within a
pretty narrow range to close at $3.13, up 25 cents from the
previous session, by 0830 GMT, and easing to trade at $3.00 a
tonne after.
Western arbitrage volumes from the West for April is
expected to be low, with under 3 million tonnes booked so far.
Tanker-fixing activity for May-arrival cargoes had initially
picked up last week but saw a quiet start with no new bookings
seen for the day.
Some demand support was seen from South Korea, with Western
Power purchasing 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO),
for April delivery, from SK Energy at $770.00 a tonne on
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp was seen offering 15,000
tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for April 5-7 lifting from
Mailiao, with the cargo to be awarded on March 26.
In the Middle East, Libya's state oil company has issued a
tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil from its
Zawiya refinery.
The cargo is for loading in mid-April, and the tender is
due to close on March 28, a trader said.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
('000T)
Korea/Western Power Buy HSFO 30 April 18-22 SK Energy $770.00
(Pyong Taek)
Indian Oil Corp Sell 380cst 30 April 12-14 Petrosummit -$9.00/-$10.
(Chennai) 0
Formosa Sell PFO 15 April 5-7 March 26 March 26
(Mailiao)
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
380cst Chevron Shell 20KT April 10-14 MOPS +$2.75
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Cargo - 180cst $749.90 $2.50 0.33 $747.40 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst $3.40 $0.15 4.62 $3.25 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $737.80 $3.35 0.46 $734.45 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $3.00 $1.20 66.67 $1.80 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $742.00 $4.00 0.54 $738.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.20 $0.65 18.31 $3.55
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 $124.95 $1.27 1.03 $123.68 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $746.75 $2.62 0.35 $744.13 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $3.13 $0.25 8.68 $2.88 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $743.63 $2.38 0.32 $741.25 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $11.75 $0.25 2.17 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $11.50 $0.00 0.00 $11.50 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $735.00 $2.37 0.32 $732.63 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $2.88 $0.00 0.00 $2.88 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $732.13 $2.38 0.33 $729.75 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$7.09 -$0.62 9.58 -$6.47 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.41 -$0.52 8.83 -$5.89 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $43.00 $0.00 0.00 $43.00 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $39.00 -$0.50 -1.27 $39.50 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $703.75 $2.62 0.37 $701.13 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$0.88 -$0.25 39.68 -$0.63 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $704.63 $2.88 0.41 $701.75 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.55 -$0.83 5.28 -$15.72 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$16.19 -$0.59 3.78 -$15.60 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols
('000T)
180cst April $746.25-$746.75 170
180cst April/May $2.75-$3.00 315
180cst May/June $3.50-$3.75 195
180cst June/July $3.75-$3.80 35
180cst August/September $4.00 50
180cst September/October $4.00 5
180cst Q2/Q3 $10.50-$11.00 330
180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 90
380cst April $734.75-$735.25 50
380cst April/May $3.00 20
April viscosity $11.75 5
April Barges $43.25 20
June Barges $37.75 10
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)