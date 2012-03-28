SINGAPORE, March 28 Asia's fuel oil market traded sideways on Wednesday, with little change to spot premiums and the prompt timespreads as regional demand remained slow.

No spot deals were done during the physical trading window, with a gap of at least a dollar between the bids/offers for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade.

Despite heavier volumes of over 300,000 tonnes traded for the front-month April/May timespread, the contract eased just 25 cents lower from the previous session to close at a backwardation of $3.38, before edging up to trade at $3.60 a tonne by 1100 GMT.

Less than 100,000 tonnes of the second-month May/June spread was transacted at a backwardation of $3.75, down 13 cents from the previous close.

Japan's import of low-sulphur fuel oil for the week ended March 24 fell to 90,108 kilolitres from 102,325 kilolitres in the previous week, as the country heads into spring while summer demand has yet to kick in.

Inventory levels for the low-sulphur C-fuel grade was also down by more than 4 percent to 720,000 kilolitres.

Oil product imports for Vietnam in the first three months of 2012 also fell 32.1 percent to an estimated 2.02 million tonnes, the country's General Statistics Office said.

Despite spot bunker premiums improving to over $2.00 a tonne, high fixed-price levels for ex-wharf in Singapore at well over $700.000 a tonne is still depressing demand.

Second and third quarters' term bunker premiums are still in the single-digit range, with the lowest premium seen for the second quarter at around $4.00 a tonne, industry sources said.

FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT No tenders

CASH TRADES No trades

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close Cargo - 180cst $750.25 -$5.85 -0.77 $756.10 Diff - 180cst $4.00 $0.00 0.00 $4.00 Cargo - 380cst $737.60 -$5.50 -0.74 $743.10 Diff - 380cst $3.05 -$0.05 -1.61 $3.10 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $740.00 -$6.00 -0.80 $746.00 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $2.40 -$0.50 -17.24 $2.90 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 $124.47 -$1.17 -0.93 $125.64 180cst M1 $746.75 -$5.75 -0.76 $752.50 180cst M1/M2 $3.38 -$0.25 -6.89 $3.63 180cst M2 $743.38 -$5.50 -0.73 $748.88 Visco M1 $11.63 -$0.37 -3.08 $12.00 Visco M2 $11.88 -$0.12 -1.00 $12.00 380cst M1 $735.13 -$5.37 -0.73 $740.50 380cst M1/M2 $3.63 $0.00 0.00 $3.63 380cst M2 $731.50 -$5.38 -0.73 $736.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.51 $0.41 -5.92 -$6.92 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.05 $0.33 -5.17 -$6.38 East-West M1 $43.50 -$1.00 -2.25 $44.50 East-West M2 $38.63 -$2.00 -4.92 $40.63 Barges M1 $703.25 -$4.75 -0.67 $708.00 Barges M1/M2 -$1.50 -$1.25 500.00 -$0.25 Barges M2 $704.75 -$3.50 -0.49 $708.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.05 $0.63 -3.78 -$16.68 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.81 $0.46 -2.83 -$16.27 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols

('000T) 180cst April $745.75-$748.00 175 180cst April/May $3.25-$3.60 375 180cst May/June $3.75 80 180cst June/July $3.75 10 180cst September/October $4.00 5 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.50 15 380cst April $733.75-$734.75 215 May viscosity $11.75 5 April/May viscosity $0.00 5 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)