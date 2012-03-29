SINGAPORE, March 28 Asia's fuel oil spot premiums came under slight pressure on Thursday, with the 380-centistoke (cst) differential easing under $3.00 a tonne for the first time this week, under a heavily supplied market.

No spot deal was done during the physical trading window for a second straight session, with offers for 380-cst cargoes in the prompt loading window falling to a premium of around $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks climbed to a near two-year high of 23.439 million barrels, up by 1.383 million barrels from the previous week.

Exports from the West were heavy at more than 960,000 tonnes, following an average of 800,000 tonnes for the last two weeks and bringing total volume of Western inflows for the month to just under 3 million tonnes, IE data showed.

Supplies from the Middle East were also more than 300,000 tonnes, with Iranian cargoes accounting for about half that volume.

Imports from India were also significant, at around 90,000 tonnes, though Indian refiners have not been seen offering any cargoes for late April lifting so far.

The latest tender from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) is for May 7-9 loading instead, offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, which closes on April 2 and valid till the next day.

The last April loading cargo seen sold by an Indian refiner was Essar Oil. The refiner sold at least 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 6-8 lifting from Vadinar, to Cargill at an undisclosed price.

The U.S. based trader has chartered the ship BW Zambesi, which is on its way to the load port, Reuters' Freight Fundamentals tracking system showed.

However, the previous two cargoes sold by Essar, one late March and an early April lifting lot, would not be entering the East Asia market, traders said.

The 120,000 tonnes, in total, would instead be heading into the Middle East market, shipping fixtures showed as well. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE

('000T) Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50 April 13-17 Mercuria unspecified

(Ulsan) India/Essar Sell 380cst 60 April 6-8 Cargill unspecified

(Vadinar) India/MRPL Sell 380cst 80 May 7-9 (New April 2 (April 3)

Mangalore)

CASH TRADES No trades

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 124.53 0.06 0.05 124.47 180cst M1 747.00 0.25 0.03 746.75 180cst M1/M2 3.63 0.25 7.40 3.38 180cst M2 743.38 0.00 0.00 743.38 Visco M1 12.00 0.37 3.18 11.63 Visco M2 12.00 0.12 1.01 11.88 380cst M1 735.00 -0.13 -0.02 735.13 380cst M1/M2 3.63 0.00 0.00 3.63 380cst M2 731.38 -0.12 -0.02 731.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.33 0.19 -2.91 -6.52 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.97 0.08 -1.32 -6.05 East-West M1 42.50 -1.00 -2.30 43.50 East-West M2 39.00 0.37 0.96 38.63 Barges M1 704.50 1.25 0.18 703.25 Barges M1/M2 0.13 1.63 -108.67 -1.50 Barges M2 704.38 -0.37 -0.05 704.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.17 -0.12 0.75 -16.05 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.90 -0.09 0.57 -15.81 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols

('000T) 180cst April $743.25-$747.00 115 180cst April/May $3.50 395 180cst May/June $3.75 95 180cst September/October $4.00 10 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.50 45 180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 15 380cst April $734.25-$735.00 30 380cst April/May $3.50 5 April viscosity $12.00 5 April/May viscosity $0.25 50 April Barges $42.25 30 May Barges $39.00-$39.50 15 June Barges $38.00 10 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)