SINGAPORE, March 28 Asia's fuel oil spot
premiums came under slight pressure on Thursday, with the
380-centistoke (cst) differential easing under $3.00 a tonne for
the first time this week, under a heavily supplied market.
No spot deal was done during the physical trading window for
a second straight session, with offers for 380-cst cargoes in
the prompt loading window falling to a premium of around $2.00 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks climbed to a near two-year
high of 23.439 million barrels, up by 1.383 million barrels from
the previous week.
Exports from the West were heavy at more than 960,000
tonnes, following an average of 800,000 tonnes for the last two
weeks and bringing total volume of Western inflows for the month
to just under 3 million tonnes, IE data showed.
Supplies from the Middle East were also more than 300,000
tonnes, with Iranian cargoes accounting for about half that
volume.
Imports from India were also significant, at around 90,000
tonnes, though Indian refiners have not been seen offering any
cargoes for late April lifting so far.
The latest tender from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
(MRPL) is for May 7-9 loading instead, offering 80,000 tonnes of
380-cst, which closes on April 2 and valid till the next day.
The last April loading cargo seen sold by an Indian refiner
was Essar Oil. The refiner sold at least 60,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for April 6-8 lifting from Vadinar, to Cargill at an
undisclosed price.
The U.S. based trader has chartered the ship BW Zambesi,
which is on its way to the load port, Reuters' Freight
Fundamentals tracking system showed.
However, the previous two cargoes sold by Essar, one late
March and an early April lifting lot, would not be entering the
East Asia market, traders said.
The 120,000 tonnes, in total, would instead be heading into
the Middle East market, shipping fixtures showed as well.
FUEL OIL
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
('000T)
Korea/EWP Buy HSFO 50 April 13-17 Mercuria unspecified
(Ulsan)
India/Essar Sell 380cst 60 April 6-8 Cargill unspecified
(Vadinar)
India/MRPL Sell 380cst 80 May 7-9 (New April 2 (April 3)
Mangalore)
CASH TRADES
No trades
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 124.53 0.06 0.05 124.47
180cst M1 747.00 0.25 0.03 746.75
180cst M1/M2 3.63 0.25 7.40 3.38
180cst M2 743.38 0.00 0.00 743.38
Visco M1 12.00 0.37 3.18 11.63
Visco M2 12.00 0.12 1.01 11.88
380cst M1 735.00 -0.13 -0.02 735.13
380cst M1/M2 3.63 0.00 0.00 3.63
380cst M2 731.38 -0.12 -0.02 731.50
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.33 0.19 -2.91 -6.52
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.97 0.08 -1.32 -6.05
East-West M1 42.50 -1.00 -2.30 43.50
East-West M2 39.00 0.37 0.96 38.63
Barges M1 704.50 1.25 0.18 703.25
Barges M1/M2 0.13 1.63 -108.67 -1.50
Barges M2 704.38 -0.37 -0.05 704.75
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.17 -0.12 0.75 -16.05
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.90 -0.09 0.57 -15.81
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols
('000T)
180cst April $743.25-$747.00 115
180cst April/May $3.50 395
180cst May/June $3.75 95
180cst September/October $4.00 10
180cst Q2/Q3 $11.50 45
180cst Q3/Q4 $12.25 15
380cst April $734.25-$735.00 30
380cst April/May $3.50 5
April viscosity $12.00 5
April/May viscosity $0.25 50
April Barges $42.25 30
May Barges $39.00-$39.50 15
June Barges $38.00 10
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)