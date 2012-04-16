(Corrects the 500-cst grade volume to 487,000 tonnes from 4.87 million tonnes in final paragraph)

SINGAPORE, April 13 Asia's fuel oil market moved sideways on Friday, with the inter-month spreads and cash premiums trading within a narrow range of not more than 25 cents a tonne, just before the May pricing month turns prompt on Monday.

The second-month May/June timespread inched up 25 cents to close at a backwardation of $3.75 a tonne, though it was trading lower at $3.25 after.

Activity was also brisk for the May viscosity spread, the price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades, with more than 100,000 tonnes traded between $10.25-$10.30 a tonne.

The viscosity spread price acts as one of the indications of the blendstock balance, and would usually strengthen when the standard 380-cst grade is short in supply.

Spot market purchases point towards tightening supplies for the 380-cst grade, with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) having sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 29-May 1 loading from Chennai, to Japanese trader Mitsui at a discount estimated to be much narrower than its last cargo, according to industry sources.

India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has cancelled its offering of 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for May 19-21 loading from New Mangalore.

It is still unclear why the tender was cancelled but the refiner had to shut two-thirds of its 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) coastal southern India refinery due to a water shortage on Thursday.

MRPL did not specify how long the shutdown might last.

The operations of MRPL were hit as local authorities initially reduced and then stopped water supply to the plant from the nearby Nethravathi river from Wednesday, while reserve water available at the refinery could meet full throttle use for a day and a half.

In the low-sulphur market, Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum has offered 30,000 tonnes of low-sulphur waxy residue, for May 7-9 loading from Sriracha, via tender which closes on April 18, with one-day validity.

The bunker market improved slightly as well, with spot ex-wharf premium edging up towards $5.00 a tonne.

March sales volumes also rebounded to above the 3.6 million-tonne-mark, as vessel arrivals hit their highest in more than a year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The March volume stood close to 3.61 million tonnes, up 516,100 tonnes, or 16.7 percent from February, and was led by an increase in the 380-centistoke (cst) and 500-cst grades to 2.88 million tonnes and 487,000 tonnes respectively.

FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID)

('000T) India/IOC Sell 380cst 30 April 29-May 1 Mitsui/unknown

(Chennai) Thailand/Bangchak Sell LSWR 30 May 7-9 April 18 (April

(Sriracha) 19)

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction) 380cst Gunvor Brightoil 20KT April 28-May 2 May avg +$3.00 380cst Gunvor Brightoil 20KT April 28-May 2 May avg +$3.00 180cst Petrobras Brightoil 20KT May 5-9 H2 Apr -$1.00

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $734.15 $3.75 0.51 $730.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $0.55 -$0.15 -21.43 $0.70 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $725.20 $3.60 0.50 $721.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.70 -$0.15 -8.11 $1.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $730.00 $4.00 0.55 $726.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.80 $0.40 9.09 $4.40 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 $121.11 $0.71 0.59 $120.40 180cst M1 $734.75 $3.87 0.53 $730.88 180cst M1/M2 $2.00 -$0.13 -6.10 $2.13 180cst M2 $732.75 $4.00 0.55 $728.75 Visco M1 $10.00 $0.25 2.56 $9.75 Visco M2 $10.13 $0.00 0.00 $10.13 380cst M1 $724.75 $3.62 0.50 $721.13 380cst M1/M2 $2.13 -$0.37 -14.80 $2.50 380cst M2 $722.63 $4.00 0.56 $718.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.78 -$0.11 2.36 -$4.67 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.84 -$0.16 3.42 -$4.68 East-West M1 $44.75 $0.50 1.13 $44.25 East-West M2 $41.50 $0.25 0.61 $41.25 Barges M1 $690.00 $3.37 0.49 $686.63 Barges M1/M2 -$1.25 -$0.37 42.05 -$0.88 Barges M2 $691.25 $3.75 0.55 $687.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.76 -$0.13 0.89 -$14.63 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.04 -$0.45 3.08 -$14.59 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by James Jukwey)