SINGAPORE, April 16 Asia's fuel oil newly prompt intermonth spread slipped on Monday, losing more than 50 cents a tonne, as expectations of heavier supplies ahead weighed on the market.

The May/June backwardation, which is the price premium between the May and June swaps contracts, lost 63 cents to close at $3.13 a tonne and traded lower at $3.00 after, amid conservative volumes of slightly over 100,000 tonnes.

Activity in the physical spot window was also slightly lacklustre, with no deals done and bids/offer wide apart.

Lower usage of fuel oil for power generation in the U.S. and Europe, due to warmer-than-average winter temperatures, had resulted in increasing number of cargoes been diverted eastward to Japan to help accommodate the only solid growth centre for fuel oil, Barclays said in a note on Monday.

U.S. trader Cargill was seen provisionally chartering the Evridiki to move 140,000 tonnes from Rotterdam sometime in April, a shipping source said.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 40,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for April 27-29 lifting from Mailiao, to Mercuria at a discount of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The reason for the steep discount was due to its poor quality, industry sources said.

"It's a high-density cargo, and its viscosity is also higher than the standard 380-cst grade," a trade source said.

The discount on Formosa's HSFO 380-centistoke cargoes normally do not exceed $30.00 a tonne.

However, the market continues to find support as strong Middle East demand competes with East Asia for volumes, with India's Essar Oil selling 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 23-28 lifting from Vadinar, to Middle East trader Bakri at an undisclosed price.

The cargo is slated for the Fujairah market, as supplies in the region are expected to tighten due to summer power generation demand.

The East Asia market also received a slight boost as Vietnam's Petrolimex has purchased 90 percent of the 180,000 tonnes it sought for the second quarter.

Up until last week, the state-owned firm had only bought up about half of 180,000 tonnes, with traders unconvinced it will pick up all the volumes sought.

Prices paid for the Spec C and 380-cst grades were between a premium of $1.50-$2.50 a tonne, a premium of $15.00 a tonne for Spec A and a premium of $20.00 a tonne for Spec K, sources said. TENDERS/SPOT BUY/S GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWA Valid/PRICE

LL ('000T DEE ISSUER Taiwan/Formosa SELL HSFO 40 April 27-29 Mercuria -$60/-$65/T

(Mailiao) India/Essar SELL 380 60 April 23-28 Bakri unknown

(Vadinar)

CASH TRADES No deals FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 724.35 -9.80 -1.33 734.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 0.50 -0.05 -9.09 0.55 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 715.35 -9.85 -1.36 725.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.60 -0.10 -5.88 1.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 720.00 0.00 0.00 720.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 4.65 9.85 -189.42 -5.20

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 119.77 -1.23 -1.02 121.00 180cst M1 723.13 -9.62 -1.31 732.75 180cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.62 -16.53 3.75 180cst M2 720.00 -9.00 -1.23 729.00 Visco M1 10.13 0.00 0.00 10.13 Visco M2 10.38 -0.12 -1.14 10.50 380cst M1 713.00 -9.63 -1.33 722.63 380cst M1/M2 3.38 -0.75 -18.16 4.13 380cst M2 709.63 -8.87 -1.23 718.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.70 0.08 -1.67 -4.78 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.82 0.02 -0.41 -4.84 East-West M1 40.00 -1.50 -3.61 41.50 East-West M2 39.00 -1.25 -3.11 40.25 Barges M1 683.13 -8.12 -1.17 691.25 Barges M1/M2 2.13 -0.37 -14.80 2.50 Barges M2 681.00 -7.75 -1.13 688.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.00 0.04 -0.27 -15.04 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.09 0.14 -0.92 -15.23 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by James Jukwey)