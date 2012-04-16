SINGAPORE, April 16 Asia's fuel oil newly prompt
intermonth spread slipped on Monday, losing more than 50 cents a
tonne, as expectations of heavier supplies ahead weighed on the
market.
The May/June backwardation, which is the price premium
between the May and June swaps contracts, lost 63 cents to close
at $3.13 a tonne and traded lower at $3.00 after, amid
conservative volumes of slightly over 100,000 tonnes.
Activity in the physical spot window was also slightly
lacklustre, with no deals done and bids/offer wide apart.
Lower usage of fuel oil for power generation in the U.S. and
Europe, due to warmer-than-average winter temperatures, had
resulted in increasing number of cargoes been diverted eastward
to Japan to help accommodate the only solid growth centre for
fuel oil, Barclays said in a note on Monday.
U.S. trader Cargill was seen provisionally chartering the
Evridiki to move 140,000 tonnes from Rotterdam sometime in
April, a shipping source said.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 40,000 tonnes of
high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for April 27-29 lifting from
Mailiao, to Mercuria at a discount of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The reason for the steep discount was due to its poor
quality, industry sources said.
"It's a high-density cargo, and its viscosity is also higher
than the standard 380-cst grade," a trade source said.
The discount on Formosa's HSFO 380-centistoke cargoes
normally do not exceed $30.00 a tonne.
However, the market continues to find support as strong
Middle East demand competes with East Asia for volumes, with
India's Essar Oil selling 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April
23-28 lifting from Vadinar, to Middle East trader Bakri at an
undisclosed price.
The cargo is slated for the Fujairah market, as supplies in
the region are expected to tighten due to summer power
generation demand.
The East Asia market also received a slight boost as
Vietnam's Petrolimex has purchased 90 percent of the 180,000
tonnes it sought for the second quarter.
Up until last week, the state-owned firm had only bought up
about half of 180,000 tonnes, with traders unconvinced it will
pick up all the volumes sought.
Prices paid for the Spec C and 380-cst grades were between a
premium of $1.50-$2.50 a tonne, a premium of $15.00 a tonne for
Spec A and a premium of $20.00 a tonne for Spec K, sources said.
TENDERS/SPOT BUY/S GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWA Valid/PRICE
LL ('000T DEE
ISSUER
Taiwan/Formosa SELL HSFO 40 April 27-29 Mercuria -$60/-$65/T
(Mailiao)
India/Essar SELL 380 60 April 23-28 Bakri unknown
(Vadinar)
CASH TRADES
No deals
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 724.35 -9.80 -1.33 734.15 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 0.50 -0.05 -9.09 0.55 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 715.35 -9.85 -1.36 725.20 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 1.60 -0.10 -5.88 1.70 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 720.00 0.00 0.00 720.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 4.65 9.85 -189.42 -5.20
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 119.77 -1.23 -1.02 121.00
180cst M1 723.13 -9.62 -1.31 732.75
180cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.62 -16.53 3.75
180cst M2 720.00 -9.00 -1.23 729.00
Visco M1 10.13 0.00 0.00 10.13
Visco M2 10.38 -0.12 -1.14 10.50
380cst M1 713.00 -9.63 -1.33 722.63
380cst M1/M2 3.38 -0.75 -18.16 4.13
380cst M2 709.63 -8.87 -1.23 718.50
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.70 0.08 -1.67 -4.78
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.82 0.02 -0.41 -4.84
East-West M1 40.00 -1.50 -3.61 41.50
East-West M2 39.00 -1.25 -3.11 40.25
Barges M1 683.13 -8.12 -1.17 691.25
Barges M1/M2 2.13 -0.37 -14.80 2.50
Barges M2 681.00 -7.75 -1.13 688.75
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.00 0.04 -0.27 -15.04
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.09 0.14 -0.92 -15.23
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by James
Jukwey)