SINGAPORE, April 23 Asia's fuel oil market inched up on Monday, with the prompt intermonth spreads holding firmly above $4.00 a tonne on a firm demand outlook.

The May/June and June/July spreads, which is the premium between fixed-price swaps contracts involved, closed at $4.00 and $4.13 a tonne, but traded higher at $4.15 and $4.10 respectively by 1030 GMT.

More than 300,000 tonnes were traded for the May/June contract, while volumes for the June/July spread were at 150,000 tonnes.

Demand from China and Japan are expected to provide support, with China's implied fuel oil demand for March rising 6.5 percent to 721,586 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month and net import edging up 2 percent to 384,106 bpd.

Japan's demand for power generation fuels is also likely to rise, as the country braces itself for summer power shortage amid difficulty in restarting its nuclear reactors.

This has led to East Asia players drawing on Middle East supplies, with Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil each selling 90,000 tonnes of fuel oil, for May lifting from Yanbu, that are likely to head towards this region, traders said.

Saudi Aramco sold a 700-cst lot, for May 5-7 loading, to Cargill at an estimated discount of $27.00-$28.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis, while the buyer for ExxonMobil's May 12-14 lifting cargo is still unknown.

A steady stream of supplies are also being offered by regional refiners, with Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum offering its second May loading cargo, to be lifted from Sri Racha between May 20-22. The tender closes on April 24, with a one-day validity.

Indian Oil Corp also offered 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for May 21-23 lifting from Chennai, with the tender closing May 2 and staying valid till the next day.

FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE/AWARDE Valid/PRICE Thailand/Bangchak Sell LSWR 15KT May 20-22 (Sriracha) April 24 April 25 India/IOC Sell 380cst 30KT May 21-23 (Chennai) May 2 May 3 Saudi/Aramco Sell 700cst 90KT May 5-7 (Yanbu) Cargill -$27/-$28 Saudi/ExxonMobil Sell 700cst 90KT May 12-14 (Yanbu) unspecific unspecific

CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $718.85 -$3.00 -0.42 $721.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.10 $0.00 0.00 $1.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $710.80 -$4.95 -0.69 $715.75 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.55 $0.00 0.00 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $717.00 -$3.00 -0.42 $720.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $6.20 $1.95 45.88 $4.25

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.15 -$0.48 -0.40 $118.63 180cst M1 $717.75 -$2.63 -0.37 $720.38 180cst M1/M2 $4.00 $0.25 6.67 $3.75 180cst M2 $713.75 -$2.88 -0.40 $716.63 Visco M1 $9.50 $0.00 0.00 $9.50 Visco M2 $10.38 $0.00 0.00 $10.38 380cst M1 $708.25 -$2.63 -0.37 $710.88 380cst M1/M2 $4.88 $0.25 5.40 $4.63 380cst M2 $703.38 -$2.87 -0.41 $706.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.25 $0.03 -0.70 -$4.28 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.46 $0.02 -0.45 -$4.48 East-West M1 $41.25 -$0.25 -0.60 $41.50 East-West M2 $40.00 $0.00 0.00 $40.00 Barges M1 $676.50 -$2.38 -0.35 $678.88 Barges M1/M2 $2.75 $0.50 22.22 $2.25 Barges M2 $673.75 -$2.88 -0.43 $676.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.50 $0.03 -0.21 -$14.53 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.76 $0.05 -0.34 -$14.81 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)