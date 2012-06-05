UPDATE 2-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
SINGAPORE, June 5 Asia's fuel oil swaps market rebounded on Tuesday, with the prompt June/July intermonth spread gaining 50 cents to close at $3.75, a day after plunging to a two-week low.
Volume traded for the contract was substantial, with at least 135,000 tonnes transacted. Interest was also seen for the second-month July/August spread, with at least 420,000 tonnes traded, pushing up the spread by 13 cents to close at $2.38 a tonne.
For fixed-price swaps contracts, Brightoil was the biggest buyer of the day, picking up 90,000 tonnes of the June 380-centistoke (cst) contact and 85,000 tonnes of the July 380cst contact.
The Chinese trader also purchased 60,000 tonnes of the July 180-cst contract.
The prompt physical market, however, did not track the strength of the swaps markets. Differentials for both 180-cst and 380-cst fell for a fifth-straight session to $3.20 and $1.55 a tonne, respectively.
Only one deal was done during the physical trading window, with BP selling a 20,000-tonne parcel to Vitol at a premium of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
Seasonal summer demand for fuel oil has kicked in, with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) seeking 165,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and 325,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) via tender for delivery over July to September.
The country uses fuel oil for power-generation and demand typically peaks during the summer. PSO had earlier secured 850,000 tonnes of fuel oil for May-June delivery.
South Korea's Western Power (WP) has also issued a tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of HSFO for lifting between July 13-17. South Korea is experiencing unusually high temperatures, prompting the utilities to increase their purchases.
WP usually imports one 30,000-tonne cargo of spot volume every month, but it had earlier bought 30,000 tonnes for July 5-9 loading from Samsung. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) S.Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30 July 13-17 (Pyong Taek) June 12 Pakistan/PSO Buy LSFO 55 July-August (Karachi) June 19 (June 25)
2x55 August-September
HSFO 3x65 August (FOTCO)
2x65 September
CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction) 180cst BP Vitol 20KT July 1-5 MOPS +$3.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close Cargo - 180cst 594.65 1.05 0.18 593.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.20 -1.50 -31.91 4.70 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 579.45 1.95 0.34 577.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.55 -0.20 -11.43 1.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 585.00 0.00 0.00 585.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.55 -1.95 -26.00 7.50
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.06 1.29 1.33 96.77 180cst M1 592.75 2.75 0.47 590.00 180cst M1/M2 3.75 0.50 15.38 3.25 180cst M2 589.00 2.25 0.38 586.75 Visco M1 14.38 0.50 3.60 13.88 Visco M2 11.88 0.25 2.15 11.63 380cst M1 578.38 2.25 0.39 576.13 380cst M1/M2 1.25 0.25 25.00 1.00 380cst M2 577.13 2.00 0.35 575.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.34 -0.72 19.89 -3.62 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.26 -0.72 20.34 -3.54 East-West M1 39.00 -1.00 -2.50 40.00 East-West M2 37.63 -1.37 -3.51 39.00 Barges M1 553.75 3.75 0.68 550.00 Barges M1/M2 2.38 0.13 5.78 2.25 Barges M2 551.38 3.63 0.66 547.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.23 -0.73 5.84 -12.50 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.09 -0.75 6.08 -12.34
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jason Neely)
