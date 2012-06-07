SINGAPORE, June 7 Asia's fuel oil prompt market weakened on Thursday, with the June/July intermonth spread closing at a three-week low, as players shifted their focus to the second-month July/August contract which will in turn prompt in about a week's time.

The June/July contract, price difference between the front-month June and second-month July contracts, lost 63 cents to close at $2.88 a tonne. Only 10,000 tonnes of the contract were traded.

More interest was seen for the second-month July/August spread, with close to 200,000 tonnes transacted, pushing the contract to a one-week high of $3.13 a tonne.

The physical market was active, with two 380-centistoke (cst) and one 180-cst deals done. However, the deals were done at lower premiums, pressuring cash differentials for both grades.

Cash differentials for 180-cst fell 35 cents to a three-week low of $2.80, while the 380-cst differential was at a three-session low of $1.55 a tonne, down 10 cents.

Sentiment in the prompt market remained bearish, as demand, especially from China, was still slow, traders said. The volatility in the market kept many buyers on the sidelines.

According to data released by Singapore state trade agency International Enterprise (IE), exports to China for the week ended June 6 dwindled by almost 200,000 tonnes from the week before.

Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 6 remain high at 19.748 million barrels, down just 607,000 barrels from the previous weeks.

No imports from India were recorded for the week, but heavier inflows from the West and fewer exports to China prevented a sharp fall in stocks.

Traders expected a tighter market ahead as arrivals from the West were expected to be lower. Activity in the bunker market also picked up, encouraged by the fall in outright prices due to lower underlying crude benchmarks. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Pakistan/PSO Buy LSFO 55 July-August (Karachi) June 19 (June 25)

2x55 August-September

HSFO 3x65 August (FOTCO)

2x65 August-September CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Gunvor Shell 40KT July 2-6 MOPS +$1.50 380cst Gunvor Shell 20KT June 27-July 1 Jul Avg +$2.75 180cst Mercuria Totsa 20KT June 22-26 H2 June +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 608.40 5.00 0.83 603.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.80 -0.35 -11.11 3.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 595.85 6.75 1.15 589.10 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.55 -0.10 -6.06 1.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 600.00 5.00 0.84 595.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 4.15 -1.75 -29.66 5.90 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 99.91 0.33 0.33 99.58 180cst M1 606.75 5.12 0.85 601.63 180cst M1/M2 2.88 -0.62 -17.71 3.50 180cst M2 603.88 5.75 0.96 598.13 Visco M1 11.63 -1.87 -13.85 13.50 Visco M2 10.75 -1.00 -8.51 11.75 380cst M1 595.13 7.00 1.19 588.13 380cst M1/M2 2.00 0.25 14.29 1.75 380cst M2 593.13 6.75 1.15 586.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.76 0.50 -11.74 -4.26 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.79 0.39 -9.33 -4.18 East-West M1 38.75 -0.50 -1.27 39.25 East-West M2 38.75 1.00 2.65 37.75 Barges M1 568.00 5.62 1.00 562.38 Barges M1/M2 2.88 0.88 44.00 2.00 Barges M2 565.13 4.75 0.85 560.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.97 0.40 -2.99 -13.37 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.99 0.18 -1.37 -13.17