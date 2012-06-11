SINGAPORE, June 11 Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Monday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst rising to three-session highs on buying by Vitol and Cargill.

The premium for the 180-cst grade edged up 65 cents to $3.10 a tonne, while the 380-cst premium was 30 cents higher at $1.65 a tonne above Singapore quotes, both were the highest since Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

Two deals were done during the physical trading window - one each for 180-cst and 380-cst. Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of the former from Glencore at a higher premium of 2.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.

The 40,000-tonne cargo of 380-cst was bought by Cargill at a premium of $3.50 above average-July quotes, or around $1.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, also slightly higher than what was traded previously.

Sentiment was propped up by a tighter market ahead, as lower volumes of Western imports are expected for this month and next month.

Taiwan's fuel oil demand in April increased by around 12 percent to 3.4 million barrels, government data showed.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has issued a tender to sell 15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil for loading over June 25-27 from Mailiao. The tender closes on June 13 with same-day validity.

The swaps market also strengthened, with the price premium of the June contract over the July contract, also known as June/July timespread, climbing above $3.00 a tonne for the first time in three sessions, according to Reuters data.

However, only 5,000 tonnes of the contract were traded, while more interests were seen for the second-month July/August spread, with more than 200,000 tonnes transacted at $3.75-$4.00 a tonne.

TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Taiwan/Formosa SELL PFO 15 June 25-27 June 13 (June 13)

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst Gunvor Cargill 40KT June 26-30 July avg +$3.50 180cst Glencore Vitol 20KT July 1-5 MOPS +2.75 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 621.60 26.20 4.40 595.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.10 0.65 26.53 2.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 608.60 25.05 4.29 583.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.65 0.30 22.22 1.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 613.00 23.00 3.90 590.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.40 -2.05 -31.78 6.45 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 100.43 3.10 3.19 97.33 180cst M1 616.25 22.62 3.81 593.63 180cst M1/M2 3.38 1.88 125.33 1.50 180cst M2 612.88 20.75 3.50 592.13 Visco M1 11.25 0.37 3.40 10.88 Visco M2 10.75 0.12 1.13 10.63 380cst M1 605.00 22.25 3.82 582.75 380cst M1/M2 2.88 1.63 130.40 1.25 380cst M2 602.13 20.63 3.55 581.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.19 0.04 -1.24 -3.23 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.41 -0.15 4.60 -3.26 East-West M1 38.25 1.00 2.68 37.25 East-West M2 39.00 0.50 1.30 38.50 Barges M1 578.00 21.62 3.89 556.38 Barges M1/M2 4.13 1.38 50.18 2.75 Barges M2 573.88 20.25 3.66 553.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.14 0.02 -0.16 -12.16 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.19 -0.19 1.58 -12.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)