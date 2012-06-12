SINGAPORE, June 12 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Tuesday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst climbing further to their highest levels in more than a week, lifted by a tighter market outlook.

The premium for 180-cst gained 80 cents to $3.90 a tonne, the highest in six sessions, while the 380-cst premium was 55 cents up at a seven-session high of $2.20 a tonne.

The climb came despite a quiet physical market, with only one deal done during the trading window. The sole 180-cst deal was traded at a high premium of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, $1.50 higher than the day before.

"Prices fell today because of the fall in crude prices, so buyers can afford to bid higher than yesterday," a trader said.

On top of that, a tighter market is expected in July, with less than 3 million tonnes booked so far to be imported from the West into Asia.

Fuel oil shipments from Iran to Singapore are also due to be lower ahead of Western sanctions that will be implemented next month. Average monthly volumes have already fallen to 309,380 tonnes a month this year, compared with around 532,000 tonnes a month last year.

Reflecting the strength of the market, the soon-to-be-prompt July/August intermonth spread gained another 63 cents to close at $4.50 a tonne, the highest in two weeks. It was seen traded higher at $5.50 by 1130 GMT.

Interests for the contract continued to be robust, with at least 240,000 tonnes transacted.

*Tenders/Spot: Indian Oil Corp sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for lifting over July 3-5 from Chennai, to ENOC at an undisclosed price.

Indian refiner Essar Oil is offering 60,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil, for July 2-4 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on June 12, with a one-day validity.

*Cash trades: Oil major BP sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for loading over July 2-6, to Shell at a premium of $4.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 609.60 -12.00 -1.93 621.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.90 0.80 25.81 3.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 594.95 -13.65 -2.24 608.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.20 0.55 33.33 1.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 600.00 0.00 0.00 600.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.05 13.65 -158.72 -8.60 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.20 -3.23 -3.22 100.43 180cst M1 603.13 -13.12 -2.13 616.25 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.50 14.79 3.38 180cst M2 599.25 -13.63 -2.22 612.88 Visco M1 12.13 0.88 7.82 11.25 Visco M2 10.88 0.13 1.21 10.75 380cst M1 591.00 -14.00 -2.31 605.00 380cst M1/M2 2.63 -0.25 -8.68 2.88 380cst M2 588.38 -13.75 -2.28 602.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -2.51 0.68 -21.32 -3.19 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.88 0.53 -15.54 -3.41 East-West M1 38.00 -0.25 -0.65 38.25 East-West M2 39.50 0.50 1.28 39.00 Barges M1 565.13 -12.87 -2.23 578.00 Barges M1/M2 5.38 1.25 30.27 4.13 Barges M2 559.75 -14.13 -2.46 573.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.09 1.05 -8.65 -12.14 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.31 0.88 -7.22 -12.19 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)