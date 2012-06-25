SINGAPORE, June 25 Asia's fuel oil market rebounded slightly on Monday, as buying resumed after the market remaining largely quiet last week.

The cash premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed to a four-week high of $5.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. However, the 380-cst premium fell to a 1.5 week low of $3.40 a tonne, as a deal was done at a low premium of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.

The swaps market was more active as well, with close to 200,000 tonnes of the fixed-price contracts changing hands. The prompt July/August intermonth swaps rebounded from a four-session low to a two-sesison high of $5.38 a tonne. At least 100,000 tonnes of the contract was traded.

In the bunker market, the price of ex-wharf marine fuel fell further, hitting a new 17-month low of $568.00 a tonne. However, few deals were done as buyers anticipate prices to drop further, in line with weakening crude prices.

Demand for fuel oil could increase, as Japan's Meteorological Agency predicted average to hotter than usual weather from July to September, which could push up electricity demand in the peak summer season.

In the West, U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil will reconfigure its Fawley refinery in September. The process includes decommisioning a unit that produces fuel oil.

**Cash trades: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals.

- Vitol sold 22,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 10-14 lifting, to Glencore at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

- Vitol also sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 10-14 lifting, to PetroChina at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 574.20 2.50 0.44 571.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.00 0.85 20.48 4.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 562.85 2.05 0.37 560.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.40 -0.55 -13.92 3.95 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 568.00 -2.00 -0.35 570.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.15 -4.05 -44.02 9.20 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 90.42 0.99 1.11 89.43 180cst M1 569.63 2.13 0.38 567.50 180cst M1/M2 5.38 0.38 7.60 5.00 180cst M2 564.25 1.75 0.31 562.50 Visco M1 9.75 -1.00 -9.30 10.75 Visco M2 9.75 -0.38 -3.75 10.13 380cst M1 559.88 3.13 0.56 556.75 380cst M1/M2 5.38 1.00 22.83 4.38 380cst M2 554.50 2.12 0.38 552.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -1.22 -0.60 96.77 -0.62 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -1.99 -0.60 43.17 -1.39 East-West M1 36.50 -1.00 -2.67 37.50 East-West M2 36.25 0.00 0.00 36.25 Barges M1 533.13 3.13 0.59 530.00 Barges M1/M2 5.13 1.38 36.80 3.75 Barges M2 528.00 1.75 0.33 526.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -9.19 -0.72 8.50 -8.47 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.00 -0.65 6.95 -9.35

