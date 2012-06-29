SINGAPORE, June 29 Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with cash differentials and intermonth swaps value erasing gains from the previous session as the trading window was relatively quiet.

No deals were done during the physical trading window. The relatively lower bids placed put pressure on cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst, with at $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, down by 10-25 cents from Thursday.

Total volumes of 180-cst and 380-cst traded for the week were at around 200,000 tonnes, significantly higher than last week's 60,000 tonnes.

Activity in the swaps market continued to be brisk, with more than 200,000 tonnes traded for the July/August intermonth swaps contract. More significant volumes were seen for the August/September contract, with more than 300,000 tonnes changing hand.

Domestic sales of B- and C-type fuel oil in Japan increased by 68.8 percent to 2.25 million kilolitres in May. B- and C-type fuel oil are mainly used by power utilities, and usage surged as all of the country's nuclear plants were idle last month.

Demand for fuel oil is expected to be strong during the summer as power-generation needs increase. Pakistan's fuel oil imports for May rose to a six-month high as the country stocks up for the summer, figures from the Oil Companies Advisory Committee showed. Its June imports are expected to rise further.

**Tenders: No tenders

**Cash trades: No trades

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 582.40 -1.25 -0.21 583.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.50 -0.25 -5.26 4.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 571.80 -1.10 -0.19 572.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.50 -0.10 -2.17 4.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 579.00 -1.00 -0.17 580.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.20 0.10 1.41 7.10 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 93.00 0.46 0.50 92.54 180cst M1 579.00 -0.88 -0.15 579.88 180cst M1/M2 5.63 -0.37 -6.17 6.00 180cst M2 573.38 -0.50 -0.09 573.88 Visco M1 10.63 0.00 0.00 10.63 Visco M2 10.63 0.13 1.24 10.50 380cst M1 568.38 -0.87 -0.15 569.25 380cst M1/M2 5.63 -0.25 -4.25 5.88 380cst M2 562.75 -0.63 -0.11 563.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -2.00 -0.47 30.72 -1.53 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -2.44 -0.34 16.19 -2.10 East-West M1 37.25 -0.75 -1.97 38.00 East-West M2 36.63 -0.37 -1.00 37.00 Barges M1 541.75 -0.13 -0.02 541.88 Barges M1/M2 5.00 0.00 0.00 5.00 Barges M2 536.75 -0.13 -0.02 536.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.42 -0.48 4.83 -9.94 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.94 -0.29 2.72 -10.65

(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)