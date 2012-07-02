SINGAPORE, July 2 Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Monday, with the prompt July/August inter-month swaps value easing to a two-week low as sentiment was depressed by potentially higher supply in August, while demand from China remained low.

The July/August spread, the premium of the July fixed-price value over the August value, fell over a dollar to close at $4.50 a tonne, the lowest since June 14, according to Reuters data. The curve flattened in a weaker market as market players held out for cheaper August prices, which brought July down by even more.

Trading in the swaps market appeared to have slowed from the previous session. While trading of July/August amounted to at least 200,000 tonnes, volumes for the August/September contract were thin at around 50,000 tonnes.

The August/September closed down 38 cents at $3.88 a tonne, the lowest in a week.

On the physical trading window only one deal was done. Bids and offers placed were lower as well, pushing down cash differentials for both the 180-censtistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades.

The cash differential for 180-cst fell to a 1.5-week low of $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst differential was at a four-session low of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore quotes.

Traders said that while the July market was tight, with lower volumes of Western inflows, fundamentals pointed to a softer market in August as Western imports to Asia are expected to rise.

Demand from China's teapot refiners is also likely to remain sluggish as margins are still weak, they said.

Japan's demand for low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation, however, is expected to increase by more than 40 percent to 21.3 million kilolitres in the fiscal year to March 2013 if no other nuclear reactors come online than the two already approved, the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan said.

The country's first nuclear reactor to restart since the Fukushima crisis is Kansai Electric Power Co's 1,180-megawatt No. 3 unit at its Ohi atomic plant. The unit was restarted on Sunday.

**Tenders: Indian Oil Corp offered 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 26-28 lifting from Haldia, via tender which closes on July 5, with one-day validity.

Indian refiner Essar Oil offered 65,000 tonnes of carbon black feedstock (CBFS), for July 15-17 lifting from Sikka, via tender which closes on July 2, with one-day validity.

**Cash trades: One 380-cst deal.

- Shell bought 20,000 tonnes, for July 17-21 lifting, from Mercuria at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 595.70 13.30 2.28 582.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.75 -0.75 -16.67 4.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 586.20 14.40 2.52 571.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.25 -0.25 -5.56 4.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 592.00 0.00 0.00 592.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.80 -14.40 -71.29 20.20

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 96.32 3.32 3.57 93.00 180cst M1 593.13 14.13 2.44 579.00 180cst M1/M2 4.50 -1.13 -20.00 5.63 180cst M2 588.63 15.25 2.66 573.38 Visco M1 10.00 -0.63 -5.88 10.63 Visco M2 10.00 -0.63 -5.88 10.63 380cst M1 583.13 14.75 2.60 568.38 380cst M1/M2 4.50 -1.13 -20.00 5.63 380cst M2 578.63 15.88 2.82 562.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.41 -0.97 39.75 -2.44 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.86 -0.97 33.56 -2.89 East-West M1 37.00 -0.25 -0.67 37.25 East-West M2 35.75 -0.88 -2.39 36.63 Barges M1 556.13 14.38 2.65 541.75 Barges M1/M2 3.25 -1.75 -35.00 5.00 Barges M2 552.88 16.13 3.00 536.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.26 -0.84 8.06 -10.42 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.91 -0.97 8.87 -10.94 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by Jane Baird)