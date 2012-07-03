SINGAPORE, July 3 Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Tuesday, with cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling for a third-straight session on slower demand.

No deals were done during the physical trading window, and bids placed were seen lower, putting pressure on cash differentials.

The 180-cst differential fell to a two-week low of $3.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the cash differential for 380-cst was valued at $3.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the lowest in one week, according to Reuters data.

In the swaps market, the July/August weakened for a fourth-straight session to a three-week low of $4.25 a tonne. Only around 50,000 tonnes were traded, lower than the previous day's more than 200,000 tonnes.

Interests for the second-month August/September were more significant, with at least 225,000 tonnes changing hands.

Traders said while the prompt market was tight, demand appeared to have slowed, except for marine fuel in Singapore. Japanese imports for low sulphur fuel oil for power generation was lower than expected as stocks were high in the country, a trader said.

Volumes from the West are expected to rebound in August, as more ships are seen chartered to ferry cargoes into Asia.

**Cash trades: No deals

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 600.75 5.05 0.85 595.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.60 -0.15 -4.00 3.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 590.50 4.30 0.73 586.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.80 -0.45 -10.59 4.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 597.00 5.00 0.84 592.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.50 0.70 12.07 5.80 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.82 1.50 1.56 96.32 180cst M1 598.38 5.25 0.89 593.13 180cst M1/M2 4.25 -0.25 -5.56 4.50 180cst M2 594.13 5.50 0.93 588.63 Visco M1 10.38 0.38 3.80 10.00 Visco M2 10.50 0.50 5.00 10.00 380cst M1 588.00 4.87 0.84 583.13 380cst M1/M2 4.38 -0.12 -2.67 4.50 380cst M2 583.63 5.00 0.86 578.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.37 0.04 -1.17 -3.41 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.65 0.21 -5.44 -3.86 East-West M1 36.50 -0.50 -1.35 37.00 East-West M2 36.00 0.25 0.70 35.75 Barges M1 561.88 5.75 1.03 556.13 Barges M1/M2 3.75 0.50 15.38 3.25 Barges M2 558.13 5.25 0.95 552.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.95 -0.69 6.13 -11.26 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.16 -0.25 2.10 -11.91 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)