SINGAPORE, July 6 Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Friday, as lacklustre demand put pressure on cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades.

The 380-cst cash premium fell by another 30 cents to a 3.5-week low of $2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. This is the first time the premium had dipped below the $3.00-mark since June 12, according to Reuters data.

Premium for 180-cst eased 15 cents to a three-session low of $3.45 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.

No deals were done during the physical trading window. No bids were seen for 180-cst, while bids and offers placed for 380-cst were about $1.00 apart, reflecting a weaker appetite for cargoes at the moment.

"It's always the case...when crude is rising over the last few days, owners come out to buy, fearing it will go higher. Now that it's starting to look like it's falling, they back off, hoping to see more falls," a trader said.

Even though Western arbitrage inflows for July are expected to fall sharply to around 2.8-2.9 million barrels, versus June's 3.9 million barrels, effect of this lower volume is offset by current weak demand and high inventory level in the region.

Western arrivals for August are estimated to be around 4.6 million tonnes so far, according to a survey of traders and shipping brokers.

In the Middle East, ExxonMobil sold 90,000 tonnes of 650-cst to Bakri at a discount of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, narrower than what it fetched in a previous tender.

Demand also emerged from Pakistan, with Pakistan State Oil issuing a rare term tender to seek two million tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for a period of one year.

**Tenders: Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 90,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for July 18-20 loading from Yanbu, to Bakri at a discount of $20.00-$21.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) sold 100,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 13-14 lifting from Kuwait, to Vitol at an unspecified price.

KPC sold another 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst to Vitol, for lifting on July 21-22 from Kuwait, at an unspecified price.

Indian Oil Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 16-18 loading from Haldia, to BP at a discount of $14.00-$16.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

Pakistan State Oil is seeking two million tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for a period of over 12 months, via tender which closes on Aug.7, with offers to remain valid until Aug. 18.

**Cash deals: No trades

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 614.15 -5.50 -0.89 619.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.45 -0.15 -4.17 3.60 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 603.20 -5.20 -0.85 608.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.70 -0.30 -10.00 3.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 609.00 -7.00 -1.14 616.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.80 -1.80 -23.68 7.60 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.94 -0.52 -0.52 100.46 180cst M1 612.00 -5.25 -0.85 617.25 180cst M1/M2 3.63 0.00 0.00 3.63 180cst M2 608.38 -5.25 -0.86 613.63 Visco M1 10.25 -0.38 -3.57 10.63 Visco M2 10.00 -0.63 -5.93 10.63 380cst M1 601.75 -4.88 -0.80 606.63 380cst M1/M2 3.38 -0.25 -6.89 3.63 380cst M2 598.38 -4.62 -0.77 603.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.52 -0.39 12.46 -3.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.72 -0.42 12.73 -3.30 East-West M1 34.88 -1.62 -4.44 36.50 East-West M2 35.75 0.37 1.05 35.38 Barges M1 577.13 -3.62 -0.62 580.75 Barges M1/M2 4.50 2.00 80.00 2.50 Barges M2 572.63 -5.62 -0.97 578.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -11.84 -0.34 2.96 -11.50 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -11.85 -0.29 2.51 -11.56 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Merriman)