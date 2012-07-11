SINGAPORE, July 11 Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Wednesday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst inching up after weakening for nine consecutive sessions, while the August/September intermonth swaps value strengthened further to a four-session high.

The 180-cst premium gained 35 cents to a three-session high of $3.05 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the premium for 380-cst also inched up 35 cents to $2.85 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the highest in four sessions, according to Reuters data.

The August/September swaps contract, which turns prompt next Monday, closed 25 cents up at $2.88 a tonne, with a significant 175,000 tonnes traded.

Interests were also seen for the September/October contract, with at least 190,000 tonnes transacted. The contract closed at $2.75 a tonne, up 25 cents from the previous session.

Traders attributed the rise in intermonth spreads to more end-users entering the swaps market. The market also showed signs of bottoming out.

Demand in the physical market also seemed to pick up, with South Korean utility Western Power issuing a tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for August delivery.

Pakistan State Oil is also seeking 650,000 tonnes of HSFO for delivery over August-October and 165,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for September-October delivery via a tender.

It has an outstanding tender to import two million tonnes over a 12-month period, likely to begin in August after the tender closes.

Japanese imports of C-grade fuel oil for the week ended July 7 rose nearly 80 percent to around 135,000 kilolitres, according to data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ).

Stocks for both LSFO and HSFO remained high at 0.83 and 1.71 million kilolires respectively, the data showed.

Taiwanese fuel oil consumption in May inched up 4.9 percent to around 3.6 million barrels, government data showed.

**Tenders: South Korea's Western Power is seeking 30,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, via tender which closes on July 17.

Pakistan State Oil is seeking 10 65,000-tonne cargoes of HSFO (eight firm, two optional) and three 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO (two firm, one optional), for delivery over August to October, via tender which closes on July 24.

**Cash deals: Two 380-cst and one 180-cst deals.

- PetroChina bought two 40,000-tonne parcels of 380-cst, for July 26-30 lifting, from Phillips 66 at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

- Total bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 27-31 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $2.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 601.75 1.70 0.28 600.05 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.05 0.35 12.96 2.70 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 590.40 1.35 0.23 589.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.85 0.35 14.00 2.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 597.00 0.00 0.00 597.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.60 -1.35 -16.98 7.95 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.69 0.12 0.12 98.57 180cst M1 601.00 1.75 0.29 599.25 180cst M1/M2 3.13 0.50 19.01 2.63 180cst M2 597.88 1.25 0.21 596.63 Visco M1 11.25 0.62 5.83 10.63 Visco M2 11.13 0.25 2.30 10.88 380cst M1 589.75 1.12 0.19 588.63 380cst M1/M2 3.00 0.12 4.17 2.88 380cst M2 586.75 1.00 0.17 585.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.93 0.07 -1.75 -4.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.09 0.08 -1.92 -4.17 East-West M1 34.25 0.25 0.74 34.00 East-West M2 36.00 0.37 1.04 35.63 Barges M1 566.75 1.50 0.27 565.25 Barges M1/M2 4.88 0.63 14.82 4.25 Barges M2 561.88 0.88 0.16 561.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.25 0.01 -0.08 -12.26 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.28 -0.01 0.08 -12.27 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)